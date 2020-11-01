http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DXebhDY2Vj0/

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the FBI should not be investigating members of a Texas Trump Train for surrounding a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign bus on a highway.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday evening.

Dozens of vehicles identified with the New Braunfels Trump Train decorated with pro-Trump stickers and flags surrounded the Biden/Harris bus traveling on I-35 in Texas.

Trump said that the FBI should focus more on investigating Antifa — the far-left, nominally “anti-fascist” movement that has wreaked havoc in cities such as Portland, Oregon.

“Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!” he wrote.

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Democrats claimed that Trump supporters were trying to run the bus off the road, but no evidence has yet surfaced to substantiate the allegation.

The FBI confirmed that agents are investigating the incident.

NEW: Very short statement from the FBI confirming that they are investigating incident Friday involving Biden bus. pic.twitter.com/hM5hlL4ERI — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 1, 2020

Neither Biden nor his running mate, Kamala Harris, were on the bus at the time. Congressional candidate Wendy Davis, Congressman Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and Texas state Senate candidate Roland Gutierrez were on the bus.

Texas Democrats canceled campaign events in San Marcos and Austin, citing fears for their safety and harassment concerns.

