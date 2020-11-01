http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YeqUOihniIw/

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was prepared for a tough legal battle after the presidential election Tuesday, anticipating contested vote counts in several battleground states due to higher than usual mail-in voting.

“As soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump told reporters on the campaign trail.

President Trump disputed a report that said he would declare himself the winner on election night if he was in the lead, even if all ballots were not received and counted.

But he said he would by watching Democrat-governed states very closely for any kind of cheating.

“We don’t want to have Pennsylvania, where you have a political governor — a very partisan guy — and we don’t want to have other states — like Nevada, where you have the head of the Democratic clubhouse as your governor,” he said.

Trump said that Democrat activists would work tirelessly to find thousands of more ballots to change the results of the election. Several states, including Pennsylvania, will allow poll workers to count mailed ballots for days or even weeks after in-person voting.

He again expressed his disappointment in the Supreme Court extending the number of days allowed by some states to receive and count ballots days after the election.

“I think it’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing, and that’s very bad,” he said.

