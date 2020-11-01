https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/dr-fauci-revealed-his-political-bias-three-days-before-the-election-can-anything-hes-ever-said-be-trusted/

Bureaucrats never used to get too political ahead of elections. It wasn’t good from a job security perspective and it revealed possible motivations for their past actions. Dr. Anthony Fauci is a different kind of bureaucrat, one who has real authority behind his words. And until yesterday, he could still claim that his motivations were purely medical, but that has changed. He revealed his political nature in a Washington Post article, one that was unambiguously intended and perfectly timed to try to sway the election in three days.

Fauci said former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective.” Trump, Fauci said, is “looking at it from a different perspective.” He said that perspective was “the economy and reopening the country.”

Fauci, who once took a starring role in the response and briefed the president almost every day as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described a disjointed response as cases surge. Several current and former senior administration officials said the White House is almost entirely focused on a vaccine, even though experts warn it is unlikely to be a silver bullet that ends the pandemic immediately since it will take months under the best of circumstances to inoculate tens of millions of people to achieve herd immunity.

Three days. That’s all the time he had to wait in order to keep his credibility. But he chose to speak out just as people were preparing to go to the polls. This has much bigger repercussions than just revealing his bias. It means that everything he has said and done since taking center stage during the COVID-19 crisis must be reevaluated. Was he advising the President of the United States from a purely medical perspective or did he allow his political bias to sway his judgment?

We already know he lies for the sake of expediency. He readily admitted it when justifying his earlier claims that face masks were essentially nothing more than placebos. Was he lying when he made that claim or was he lying when he said he made the claim because of low levels of personal protective equipment?

“I don’t regret anything I said then because in the context of the time in which I said it, it was correct. We were told in our task force meetings that we have a serious problem with the lack of PPEs,” he said in July regarding his March remarks.

A doctor with medicine purely in mind would give his perspectives regarding face masks honestly, even if he had to qualify the statements with warnings against buying out the market. But a bureaucrat weighs the need to lie with with the practical needs of logistics. He chose to lie, either before or now, and that makes him a bureaucrat with a medical degree, not a doctor acting as an advisor.

This is important to understand. It means that he tempers his medical advice with other factors, including political ramifications. If he believes that Joe Biden is better for handling the coronavirus (or worse, he simply doesn’t like President Trump and wants him to lose for personal reasons), it would behoove him to offer bad advice to President Trump in hopes of ushering in a Biden administration. If he advises President Trump properly and helps end the crisis before the election, it would not fit within his political worldview.

Everything Dr. Fauci has said while working under the Trump administration must be called into question. He has demonstrated time and again, punctuated by his interview with the Washington Post, that medical advice is lower on his decision-making hierarchy than political expediency. He wants President Trump to lose. How far was he willing to go to make sure that happened?

When a doctor makes clear they desire a political outcome more so than a medical one, they can no longer be trusted. Dr. Fauci showed his true colors three days before the election. Everything he’s said in the past must be reexamined or discarded.

