https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/election-disinformation-rex-chapman-strikes-again-this-time-with-an-out-of-context-clip-of-lindsey-graham/

Ex-NBA player and current Twitter influencer Rex Chapman is at it again, this time tweeting an out-of-context clip of Lindsey Graham talking to a woman about Amy Coney Barrett to make it sound like the South Carolina Senator was telling the woman that there only a place for her in America if she’s pro-life:

Lindsey Graham tells young women that, “There’s a place for you in America — if you are pro-life — if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure”. What a bad guy…pic.twitter.com/KwBppG65oV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 1, 2020

As it’s been pointed out to the notorious hack, Graham wasn’t saying this at all:

People are willfully misinterpreting this comment. He’s pushing back on the criticism of Amy Coney Barrett, and is seeking to reassure women who share her worldview that there’s a place for them in society. https://t.co/vIWcItZ1zc — Blake News (@blakehounshell) November 1, 2020

But he doesn’t care:

This is called election disinformation. Where’s that little Twitter label when you need it?

The amazing thing about Chapman is he not only misleads his audience but then laughs it off when he gets called on it. I’ve seen him do this at least half a dozen times, even regarding videos that were clearly edited. Truly one of the most dishonest accounts on Twitter. https://t.co/sF8vBiLeDc — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 1, 2020

Even people who don’t like Graham are calling out Champman:

Not at all surprisingly, everybody seems to be willfully misunderstanding what Graham is VERY clearly saying here. He is NOT saying that there is only a place in America for pro-life women, but that they, too, have a place. It’s self-evident if you actually listen to the clip. https://t.co/442CDMBMCG — Terry Teachout (@TerryTeachout1) November 1, 2020

I’m no fan of Lindsey Graham—that’s putting it very mildly—but like every other public figure, he has an absolute right not to be misquoted, or deceptively quoted. — Terry Teachout (@TerryTeachout1) November 1, 2020

The video has over 1 million views, and counting:

Rex is lying? Shocking — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2020

He won’t change, that’s for sure:

***

Related:

Rex Chapman doubles down on dopey ‘locked mailboxes in Burbank’ conspiracy theory despite video evidence proving he’s wrong https://t.co/75XVjlv0x7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2020

BUSTED: Ex-NBA player Rex Chapman caught spreading a debunked hoax about the Breonna Taylor arrest warrant https://t.co/1UfBo2k2yI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 24, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

