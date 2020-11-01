https://www.dailywire.com/news/enforcement-error-facebook-reinstates-new-jersey-women-for-trump-page-after-trump-complains

Facebook reinstated a pro-Trump Facebook page with more than 29,000 members after President Donald Trump slammed them for taking it down days before the presidential election.

“Put them back NOW!” Trump tweeted at Facebook on Sunday morning, along with a story from NJ.com explaining what happened.

Shortly after Trump complained, Facebook reinstated the page, claiming they made an “enforcement error,” according to the president, who thanked them.

Being restored immediately. @Facebook stated that they made an “enforcement error”. Thank you! https://t.co/EJDJ0ztbT2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

“People are really, really mad,” said Priscilla Confrey, the co-director of New Jersey Women For Trump, about the page being taken down. “When you have that many people and they’re shut down, they feel silenced.”

“It was a lot of work over the past year for a private group to just be shut down without notification,” Confrey said. “Three days before Election Day? That is absolutely appalling. I just think these companies, these social media groups, have too much power. They offer to you to open up a group on their social media platform, and you could have 30,000 members, and they shut it down without telling you anything.”

Confrey also claimed that Facebook had been “flagging” certain posts on their page, especially some related to COVID-19.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week amid scrutiny over alleged censorship of conservatives on their platforms, especially after the New York Post was locked out of their account for publishing a story about Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop.

Twitter has taken flak for allegedly even censoring Trump, though Dorsey has disputed such claims.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s decision to label some of President Donald Trump’s tweets as “misinformation” while refusing to take similar action against Iran’s ayatollah for questioning the Holocaust. Dorsey appeared in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify on big tech’s censorship policies and how they are applied. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) hammered Dorsey over the perceived double-standard between how the platform treats Trump versus other world leaders. Gardner began his line of questioning by putting Dorsey on the record stating that the Holocaust is a historical event and questioning it or suggesting it did not happen would amount to “misinformation.” After Dorsey agreed that questioning the Holocaust would amount to “misinformation,” Gardner said, “I appreciate your answers on this, but they surprise me on this and probably a lot of other Coloradans and Americans. After all, because Iran’s ayatollah has done exactly this: Questioning the holocaust. And yet his tweets remain unflagged on Twitter’s platform.” Gardner then contrasted Twitter’s treatment of Trump with Twitter’s treatment of the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “I know we’ve established content moderation can have certain upsides like combatting terrorism, but Twitter has chosen to approach content moderation from the standpoint of combatting misinformation, as well. So it’s strange to me that you flag the tweets from the president but haven’t hidden the ayatollah’s tweets on Holocaust denial or calls to wipe Israel off the map,” Gardner said.

