Lots of people are starting to think Trump can pull off a win in blue Minnesota on Tuesday.

Even Joe Biden made a last minute campaign appearance there on Friday which looked more like an act of defense than anything else.

This week, the far left Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared on CNN and admitted Trump could win there.

Townhall reports:

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Issues a Dire Warning to Democrats Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) on Friday warned about the possibility of President Donald Trump winning the North Star State. “The president is putting a lot of money into your state. He’s greatly increased his ad buy, $1.2 million in TV advertising in the final week of the campaign, more than was spent in the preceding three weeks combined. Do you think the president has a real shot in Minnesota?” CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked. The attorney general said he could see the possibility of Trump pulling out a win in Minnesota. “Honestly, yeah, I do. I will tell you that I believe in our campaign workers and organizers. They’re working extremely hard. I can tell you that Minnesotans know what a problem Trump is,” Ellison explained. “They know he doesn’t care about their health care. They know all the bad things about him. But, you know, there are some folks who still are supporting him. And so what I tell people is, one, he does have a shot, don’t play it cheap, work hard for every single vote. And don’t stop until 8 o’clock on November 3.”

Watch the video below:

“We did not shut down their rally,” says Minnesota AG Keith Ellison about Trump’s criticism of Dems limiting the capacity at his rally. “All we’re trying to do is protect people from a deadly virus that has taken the lives of about 2,400 Minnesotans and about 230,000 Americans.” pic.twitter.com/1qkejbAFpD — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 31, 2020

If Trump manages to win Minnesota on Tuesday, it will sting Democrats for years to come.

And it just might happen.

