What is behind Hunter Biden’s apparent fetish with the Finger Lakes region in New York state?

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer reports:

Here’s a short review to help clarify some of the questions regarding Hunter Biden’s tattoo and it’s meaning. He does in fact have a tattoo on his back, he was inked in September of 2018. The tattoo depicts the Finger Lakes, a group of long, narrow lakes that run roughly north–south in New York state.

One Internet sleuth surmises that Hunter’s tattoos might have some relationship with Hunter’s late mother:

Look at Hunter Biden’s back. His mom, Neilia Hunter was born in the NY Finger Lakes. Seneca is one of the 11 finger lakes. “Rosemont Seneca was formed in 2009 by Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry, and others.” https://t.co/pWKgVmaiY9 pic.twitter.com/zLxGMRm7gj — Ann Marie Michaels on Parler as cheeseslave (@cheeseslave) October 29, 2020

But others on Twitter and other sites on the Internet have less innocent reasons for Hunter’s tattoo and his connections to the Finger Lakes region of New York.

One individual tweeted that the tattoo n Hunter’s back as well as a picture of the Finger Lakes region, includes a place labeled Lucifer Falls and Senaca Falls which are also mentioned. Hunter has a company named Rosemont Seneca:

There’s a Lucifer Falls in the Finger Lakes.

Hunter B has the finger lakes tattooed on his back.

Finger Lakes has a submarine base.

Seneca Lake.

Rosemont Seneca.

This is getting very interesting.#GreatAwakeningWorldwide pic.twitter.com/I5HzxuRr45 — Richard Rigg (@richierigg1) October 29, 2020

Some are concerned with Hunter’s tattoo because there is at least one recent report about human trafficking in the Finger Lakes Region per mpnnow.com:

Human trafficking is not a crime that happens only in large metropolitan areas or foreign countries. It’s becoming more common in suburban and rural areas, including the Finger Lakes region. “It’s real, and it’s here,” said Ragan Stevens, a nurse at UR Medicine Thompson Health. Stevens and fellow nurse Cristine Crawford are providing mandatory training for Thompson staff when it comes to treating victims of human trafficking. They are helping staff members understand the ways in which victims of trafficking commonly present in healthcare settings, giving them the tools to recognize the red-flag indicators and making sure they know what to do if they suspect someone is a victim of trafficking. The nurses also debunk common myths and misconceptions, such as U.S. citizens can’t be trafficked and the victims knew what they were getting into. Human trafficking is defined as the trade of humans for the purpose of forced labor, sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others. A 2017 survey report from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking found that over half of labor and sex trafficking survivors surveyed had accessed health care at least once while being trafficked.

Apelbaum shares that Hunter’s enterprise of companies is connected to his tattoo and he has been making recurring transfers to an individual who is a ghost with no Internet footprint, from Hunter’s company OWASCO which happens to be the name of another one of the Finger Lakes:

In terms of significance, the tattoo is tied to his enterprise of companies. One example of this linkage is reoccurring money transfers to an individual (POI-1) who has no visible history, nor background, nor internet footprint. These transactions involved a reoccurring six digit wire transfer from OWASCO P.C. OWASCO which happens to be both the name of one of Hunter Biden’s companies and the name of one of the Finger Lakes.

Here’s a copy of the money transfer:

What really is the reason for Hunter’s fetish with the Finger Lakes Region of New York and Hunter’s regular payments to an Internet ghost from one of Hunter’s Finger Lakes’ companies?

