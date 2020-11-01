http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gSQlIhUoOVE/

Sporting News experienced social media backlash after posting a tweet on Sunday proclaiming Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin the “winningest minority coach in NFL history.”

Tomlin has a long history in Pittsburgh, joining the Steelers in 2007 as head coach. This weekend, with the team’s 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin has racked up his 140th win as a head coach. The Steelers are thus far undefeated for the 2020 season.

The win pushes Tomlin one game past the record for a minority coach set by Tony Dungy. In fact, if Tomlin earns another ten wins, he’ll enter the top 20 most winning of all NFL coaches in history, minority or not.

All this brought Sporting News to its Twitter account to celebrate the victory:

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin makes history 👏 pic.twitter.com/xUrUuAIywV — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 1, 2020

But not everyone thought “winningest minority coach” was the best way to celebrate a great coach’s record.

Dozens of replies slammed the magazine for its race-based focus:

The future liberals want. “Separate but Equal” coaching statistics. — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) November 1, 2020

I love how Mike Tomlin’s achievement is just token to be used by the media. He’s great not because of his achievements because hes Black. Well done. — Ricky Yang (@LibRickyYang) November 1, 2020

He is a coach. Not a “minority coach” — Greg (@gregAP20) November 1, 2020

Tomlinson probably thinks @sportingnews is ridiculous for this racial-prism distinction, too. — Scott LaPeer (@scottlapeer) November 1, 2020

Mike Tomlin is a coach. Period. A good one. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) November 1, 2020

What kind of headline is this? He’s an all time great and Super Bowl winner. What does his skin color have to do with it? — JP Timlin (@toolboxtilman) November 1, 2020

Does it matter what color his skin is? He’s a great coach — connor callahan (@sparnkel1) November 1, 2020

This is like an asterisk on any record. Show this man the respect he deserves. Be better. — cvpamike (@Mike48401355) November 1, 2020

Tomlin is one of the longest tenured and most successful coaches in NFL, history. After this weekend, the Steelers are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

