The FBI is reportedly investigating a “Trump Train” incident in which dozens of supporters of President Trump driving pickup trucks in Texas surrounded a Biden campaign bus on an interstate.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Texas Tribune Saturday,” the paper reported.

The incident, caught on video and posted across social media, prompted the Biden campaign to say they were canceling an event in the state. The Washington Post reported that Biden campaign staffers called 911 to to get a police escorted to their next location.

Texas House Representative Cheryl Cole (D) wrote on Twitter that “unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event.”

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

In another report, CNN said a Biden campaign official described the incident “as an attempt to slow down the bus and run it off the road.”

According to a source familiar with the incident, the vehicles were a “Trump Train group.” These groups are known in parts of the state and organize events that involve their cars with flags and Trump paraphernalia and drive around to show support for President Donald Trump. The group began yelling profanities and obscenities and then blockaded the entire Biden entourage. At one point they slowed the tour bus to roughly 20 mph on Interstate 35, the campaign official said. The vehicles slowed down to try to stop the bus in the middle of the highway. The source said there were nearly 100 vehicles around the campaign bus. Biden staffers were rattled by the event, the source said, though no one was hurt.

But Naomi Narvaiz, a Texas Republican Party official in San Marcos, told the paper that Trump supporters “decided we would jump on 35 to show support for our president. I didn’t see anyone being overly aggressive.”

Trump, meanwhile, took to Twitter to say simply, “I LOVE TEXAS!” and attached a video of the caravan surrounding the Biden bus.

Team Biden ripped the drivers.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign. “Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”

The Tribune reported that Texas GOP Chairman Allen West dismissed questions regarding the issue, saying in a statement to the paper, “It is more fake news and propaganda. Prepare to lose … stop bothering me.”

The paper also said Friday’s incident was promoted on social media under the hashtag #FollowTheBus. “Trolling is Fun!” one post said. “Join us in #SanAntonio to escort the Biden bus coming through San Antonio,” it added.

