https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/final-pa-rallies-for-biden-harris-feature-anti-fracking-activist-lady-gaga-and-defund-police-proponent-john-legend/

Democrats seem to have a problem with keeping their narratives straight. That’s been the case ever since Barack Obama entered the White House and has never ceased. But there’s a bit of irony in their latest poor choices. Joe Biden’s last rally in Pennsylvania will feature Lady Gaga, a vocal anti-fracking activist.

Trump campaign blasts Biden for appearing with @ladygaga. “Nothing exposes Joe Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.,” @TimMurtaugh says — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 1, 2020

Pennsylvania’s economy is very dependent on fracking, which is why Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have been backtracking for months against their Democratic primary stances that fracking is bad. While not going all-in for fracking they’ve done everything they can to shed the image of them being job-killing environmentalists who will decimate one of Pennsylvania’s most important industries. As our EIC noted earlier, Pennsylvania is crucial.

While the industry itself does not make up a significant percentage of Pennsylvania workers, the combined associated industries would mean any bans on fracking will have a dramatic impact on the entire state. Lady Gaga wants to end all fracking in the United States immediately.

What makes this even more ironic is that the singer who’s ending Joe Biden’s campaign also headlined Hillary Clinton’s final rally in 2016.

Lady Gaga performed at Hillary Clinton’s final event of the 2016 campaign in Raleigh, N.C. https://t.co/aZVCJ0WY1X — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 1, 2020

In one final piece of irony and to highlight the Democrats’ poor judgment, Harris will have John Legend at her final rally. As a major proponent of defunding police, Legend has become one of the most prolific radical progressive activists in the entertainment industry.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Joe Biden is campaigning with an anti-fracking activist. Kamala Harris is campaigning with a “defund the police” activist. Perfect! https://t.co/dlywcpLRe1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2020

Taking an anti-fracking-activist to Pittsburgh and a defund-police-proponent to Philadelphia is the Democratic Party’s pièce de résistance from this debacle of a campaign. They truly hate the American people and they’re not afraid to prove it.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

