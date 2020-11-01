https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/flashback-1980s-holy-hermit-loreto-italy-predicted-president-trump-will-lead-america-back-god/

Catholic Nuns at a Trump rally this week

On February 18, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump led the audience in The Lord’s Prayer at a rally in Florida.

It was a thank you rally less than a month after the Trump Inauguration.

The following day Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story about the Hermit of Loreto, Italy who predicted the Donald Trump presidency back in the 1980s.

The holy man shared a premonition that President Donald Trump would help bring America back to God.

This was decades before Trump even decided to run for US President.

The Roman Catholic Man reported:

Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story of his encounter with the Hermit of Loreto (the author of the Pieta Prayer Book), at the site of the Holy House of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In this video, Father Capoverdi shares an amazing premonition this Hermit of Loreto had all the way back in the 1980s about Donald J. Trump. Please watch as Father shares this incredible story.

Here is the video of Giacomo Capoverdi:

This week America will choose between individual rights, the US Constitution, freedom and prosperity

Or America will choose an all powerful state, lockdowns, fear and speech controls.

The choice could not be more clear.

Choose wisely.

Hat Tip Fred

