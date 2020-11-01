https://www.publishedreporter.com/2020/11/01/four-arrests-involving-laser-pointers-striking-lee-county-sheriffs-helicopter-within-past-72-hours/

LEE COUNTY, FL – On Saturday, October 31, 2020, members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit were responding to a call in Central District when a trick-or-treater shined a green laser light into the cockpit of the helicopter. With the help of the Forward Looking Infared (FLIR) camera, the Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was able to locate where the laser light was coming from.

Aviation deputies observed three individuals walking through a neighborhood and intentionally pointing a laser at the helicopter. The pilot and TFO tracked the subjects and advised LCSO ground units they were standing in a driveway getting candy at 6190 Arbor Avenue.

“I can’t begin to explain how dangerous it is to put our aviation crew members in jeopardy by pointing a laser light at their eyes,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Any person who intentionally tries to harm my family members will go to jail.”

Patrol deputies quickly responded and took Xavier Satchell, 18, Adam Schlesier, 40, and a 15 year old juvenile named Alexander, into custody and charged them with Misuse of a Laser, which is a third-degree felony.

“Our patrol and aviation units worked together to arrest four subjects for this crime in the last 72 hours. Those who want to play this game will find themselves in the Lee County Jail,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

On Friday, October 30, 2020, just one day prior, patrol deputies responded to the Lehigh Acres residence of Miguel Jimenez, 45, and took him into custody in a similar incident.

Fifteen year old Alexander was fully named in the report but his family name is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.

