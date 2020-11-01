https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f9f3df0d6bdc366c09c8dea
Dear friend of WND, Tucker Carlson was recently commenting on the media’s atrocious pre-election bias – from their wanton lying to protect Joe Biden, to their defamation of honest whistleblowers as Ru…
Families and friends forced apart because of Queensland’s border closure have found a clever way to reunite without breaking any rules….
Tonnes of live lobsters – which are unlikely to survive a delay of more than 48 hours – have been left on airport runways while the checks are made….
JAN MOIR: Barbara Broccoli recently claimed Daniel Craig is the most handsome man in the world, but come off it, we all know he is not even the most handsome James Bond….