https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f9f3df0d6bdc366c09c8dea

Dear friend of WND, Tucker Carlson was recently commenting on the media’s atrocious pre-election bias – from their wanton lying to protect Joe Biden, to their defamation of honest whistleblowers as Ru…

Kamala is banking on wiping the floor with Trump’s hair on Election Night….

Families and friends forced apart because of Queensland’s border closure have found a clever way to reunite without breaking any rules….

Tonnes of live lobsters – which are unlikely to survive a delay of more than 48 hours – have been left on airport runways while the checks are made….

JAN MOIR: Barbara Broccoli recently claimed Daniel Craig is the most handsome man in the world, but come off it, we all know he is not even the most handsome James Bond….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...