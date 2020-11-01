https://www.dailywire.com/news/french-police-arrest-more-in-connection-with-church-attack

French police took two more people into custody Saturday in connection with the murder of three people in the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France.

The latest arrests, which involved an investigation into the alleged assailant’s known contacts, brings the number of suspects involved to six, according to Reuters.

The alleged attacker was a 21-year-old, newly-arrived migrant from Tunisia, who remains in critical condition in the hospital after police shot him.

As The Daily Wire reported of the incident:

Three people died in a knife-attack in Nice, France, on Thursday in what may be the third terror attack on French soil in about a month. A man wielding a knife entered the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice and killed two people and fatally wounded a third who was able to escape outside the church before dying, according to French authorities. Police are treating the incident as an act of terrorism, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Everything leads us to believe it was a terrorist attack within the Notre Dame basilica,” Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter.

Several French media outlets reported that at least one of the victims of the attack was beheaded, mirroring an attack earlier this month in which a French schoolteacher was beheaded by a suspected Islamic radical after he showed his students a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

France has been roiled with turmoil since the incident with the cartoon, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to announce that France is “under attack.” Muslim countries have called for a boycott of France after Macron affirmed the French ideals of free expression in the face of radical Islamist terror.

The Greek Orthodox community in France was also recently under attack after a priest was shot in the abdomen.

As The Daily Wire reported:

A manhunt is underway for an unknown assailant who fled after shooting a Greek Orthodox priest in the abdomen with a sawed-off shotgun as he was closing his church Saturday in Lyon, France. Nikolas Kakavelakis, a 45-year-old Greek citizen and father of two, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot twice, according to The Associated Press. An anonymous public official told the AP that the attacker was alone. “We are anxious and anguished. It’s really horrible,” said Antoine Callot, the pastor of a neighboring Greek Orthodox church in Lyon. “Now we need to hide and be careful.” Law enforcement swarmed the area and cordoned off a region around the church in an attempt to apprehend the attacker, whose motive remained unknown. They reportedly detained a man who matches a description of the suspect but have yet to determine his identity, according to the Lyon prosecutor. Lyon made headlines earlier this week when demonstrators, reportedly of Turkish and Azerbaijani origin, marched through the streets allegedly looking for Armenians while waving the Turkish flag and shouting, “Allahu Akbar!”

Related: ‘Anxious And Anguished’: Attacker Shoots Orthodox Priest With Shotgun In France

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

