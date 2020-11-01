https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-gaetz-and-trump-criticize-fbi-opening-prove-trump-supporters-surrounding?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is joining President Trump in criticizing a decision by the FBI to open an investigation into an incident Friday in Texas in which a group of cars and trucks with Trump flags appeared to surround a Biden/Harris campaign bus.

“If you need any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…” Gaetz tweeted Sunday, linking to an article about the incident from the New York Post.

Trump also made reference to the incident from his Twitter account, retweeting a screenshot of the FBI’s statement and writing, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

In videos circulated online, a group of vehicles – many sporting Trump campaign accessories – are seen surrounding the Biden campaign bus as it made its way from San Antonio to Austin.

In Pennsylvania over the weekend, Biden said of the president’s response to the incident, “We’ve never had anything like this. At least, we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing.”

