Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich on Monday predicted a resounding electoral college victory for President Trump and said that the president should issue a warning that any perpetrators of election violence and looting will be held accountable.

In an interview on “The Water Cooler” television program, Gingrich told host David Brody that on Election Day morning Trump should release a statement saying that efforts will be made to photograph anyone who participates in looting and violence and that perpetrators should anticipate getting arrested and sent to jail.

The former Georgia congressman predicted that Trump will trounce Democratic challenger Joe Biden by securing 324 electoral votes during the election contest. Such a win would far exceed the 270 electoral votes a candidate needs to clinch victory.

Gingrich predicted that Trump will secure the largest proportion of support from black voters of any Republican in decades.

“Trump will get a much larger share of the black vote than any Republican since 1960,” said Gingrich. “He will do surprisingly well with Latinos. He will have an enormous, almost unimaginable turnout in rural and small town America.”

