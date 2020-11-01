https://justthenews.com/government/security/gunmen-storm-kabul-university-killing-19-injuring-others-six-hour-rampage?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly 20 people including students were killed and others injured in an attack at Kabul University in Afghanistan, the university announced Monday.

“With deep regrets and impression about the incident… a number of dear students of Kabul University were martyred and injured,” a university spokesperson wrote in a translated Facebook post.

During the six-hour rampage, 19 were killed and 22 others wounded, according to Afghan media.

The attack began Monday at about 11 a.m. local time, when three attackers entered the campus and headed for the Law Faculty training center, according to the Kabul-based Tolo News.

“All my classmates were stained in blood,” one student reportedly said.

The attack ended after an exchange of gunfire that left the attackers dead, officials said.

“We will take revenge for this senseless attack and for any drop of innocent students’ blood spilled today,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement directed at the attackers. “Our heroic defense and security forces will chase you, find you at any corner and wipe you out. I enunciate to the brutal enemies of Afghanistan that this attack will not remain without response; we will retaliate.”

A Taliban spokesman said that the group was not involved in the attack. No one has yet claimed responsibility.

The government in Kabul on Monday declared a national day of mourning.

