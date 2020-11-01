https://www.dailywire.com/news/harris-promotes-equity-in-new-video-gets-ripped-for-going-woke-marxist-hours-before-election-day

With the presidential election less than 48 hours away, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has released an animated video explaining away the difference between “equality” and “equity.”

“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place,” said Harris. “So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there, and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” said Harris.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

While Harris doesn’t explicitly endorse “equity” — she never endorses anything in the video, for that matter — the California senator’s parting words, in which everyone ends “up in the same place,” prompted right-leaning accounts to blast her for sounding like a communist.

“I try not to tweet on weekends but when the potential VP gets on here to announce she’s a Woke Marxist, I gotta say something,” tweeted Dave Rubin, who added that Americans should vote like the country depends on it.

I try not to tweet on weekends but when the potential VP gets on here to announce she’s a Woke Marxist, I gotta say something. So… Woke Marxism = Bad. American Opportunity = Good. Vote like America depends on it, because this time it does. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/9agBEZaC2R — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 1, 2020

“Sounds just like Karl Marx,” responded Congresswoman Liz Cheyney (R-WY). “A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism.”

Sounds just like Karl Marx. A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism. https://t.co/76GRFhl34X — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2020

“So she’s openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism,” tweeted Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro.

So she’s openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

“You’re describing literal communism in infantile terms,” tweeted columnist Tiana Lowe, who added that Harris’ video “managed to be both the creepiest and nagging, cringeworthy thing I’ve seen this entire election.”

1. You’re describing literal communism in infantile terms.

2. This managed to be both the creepiest and nagging, cringeworthy thing I’ve seen this entire election. https://t.co/xmni5evbpx — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 1, 2020

“Harris says we should all ‘end up at the same place.’ Equality of outcome. This is full blown marxism. Plain as day,” tweeted Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh.

Harris says we should all “end up at the same place.” Equality of outcome. This is full blown Marxism. Plain as day. https://t.co/URmPI1RnsN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 2, 2020

The California senator’s video also garnered unfavorable reactions from prominent accounts not aligned with the Republican Party.

“Biden-Harris backs the enforcement of equality of *outcomes* for everyone in America. What else could this mean?” tweeted Andrew Sullivan, who back in September encouraged people to vote for Biden.

Biden-Harris backs the enforcement of equality of *outcomes* for everyone in America. What else could this mean? pic.twitter.com/opP87S6FQO — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020

“Less than 100 hours before the end of voting in the US election, and I am watching @KamalaHarris trying desperately to elect Donald J Trump to the presidency of the United States. Let this speak for itself,” tweeted mathematician Eric Weinstein. “We just don’t end up in the same place. That’s not how life works. Literally, ‘differential success’ is one of the cornerstones of our scientific understanding of nature itself due to Darwin and Wallace. In particular this is not how *any* successful society has worked *ever*.”

We just don’t end up in the same place. That’s not how life works. Literally, “differential success” is one of the cornerstones of our scientific understanding of nature itself due to Darwin and Wallace. In particular this is not how *any* successful society has worked *ever*. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) November 2, 2020

Weinstein proceeded to use a video of Alicia Keys that Harris tweeted on Sunday evening to demonstrate why “equity” is a bad idea: “The amazing @aliciakeys was born with god given talent that she developed as a musician. I have struggled my whole life to make music and can’t get anywhere close to her ability/success. I *don’t* want equity with her @KamalaHarris. I want her to achieve and capture her fortune.”

The amazing @aliciakeys was born with god given talent that she developed as a musician. I have struggled my whole life to make music and can’t get anywhere close to her ability/success. I *don’t* want equity with her @KamalaHarris. I want her to achieve and capture her fortune. https://t.co/wzO1jxsvp4 — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) November 2, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

