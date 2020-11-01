https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/heres-how-we-know-polls-showing-president-trump-losing-are-wrong/

Most of the polls are showing a likely win for Joe Biden. Whether it’s the national polls (which are effectively meaningless in a constitutional republic) or the swing state polls that give Biden the edge over President Trump in almost all of them, one might think it’s curtains for the Trump administration. Not so fast, folks. There’s a major flaw that, thus far, I haven’t seen anyone point out.

Credible polls use voter participation and poll participation from the past to create their pool. They generally try to keep them as a proper cross-section of the population in a particular area, splitting between Democrats, Republicans, and Independents as closely as possible compared to actual registrations. They then take a number of respondents that is supposed to be scientifically significant—between 400-1500 depending on the area targeted—and collect their answers accordingly.

We already know the polls are tilted slightly to favor a candidate; while they aren’t campaign “push polls,” the sampling of questions we’ve examined tend to lean towards left-favored topics before they ask the big questions about voting. But that’s not enough to truly sway a decent poll. If it affects 1%, that would be surprising. So how do we know the poll numbers are false?

Here’s a hint from GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

Huge crowds for @realDonaldTrump’s rallies today, and tons of new voters! ✅ 43,673 signups And thousands people who did not vote in 2016: ✅ 23.0% Reading ✅ 24.1% Butler ✅ 28.8% Montoursville Thank you, PENNSYLVANIA! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 1, 2020

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally ✅ 24.0% NOT Republican ✅ 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally ✅ 19.5% NOT Republican ✅ 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Those are pretty huge numbers of people who did not vote in 2016. Granted, many of them may have voted before 2016, but the criteria for “likely voters,” which is considered to be the target demographic for polls, usually stipulates a voter was logged in 2016 in their database. In other words, there are likely millions of people who would never be polled who are coming out of the woodwork to support President Trump.

Couldn’t the same be said about Joe Biden, though? Certainly there are plenty of people who did not vote in 2016 who are going to vote for Joe Biden this year, right? We cannot know for sure since the Biden campaign does not release number from their car-honk rallies, but we can see the humongous disparity in enthusiasm between the two campaigns. That may be anecdotal, but when you collect so many anecdotes that point in one direction, it is significant. People will crawl through broken glass to get to a Trump rally. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign can’t fill a parking lot with cars for a Biden appearance.

This really comes down to one thing: Cheating. If we can safely assume the polls are dead wrong (they are) and President Trump is poised to win well over 270 electoral votes, then the only chance the Biden campaign has of winning is to cheat. Or, to be more accurate, to have others cheat on their behalf. With the Deep State, Soros globalists, and domestic radical leftists all willing to do absolutely anything it takes to defeat President Trump, there’s a distinct possibility this coming victory could be stolen. It’s imperative that Trump supporters take nothing for granted. Get to the polls no matter what it takes. Wait in long lines. Persevere through Antifa bullies. Just vote.

The left’s narrative is designed to keep Trump supporters home on Tuesday. They want you to think your vote won’t count in the most consequential election of our lifetimes. Don’t buy their propaganda today, tomorrow, or ever again.

