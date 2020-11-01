https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/historic-president-pittsburgh-post-gazette-endorses-donald-trump-president-first-gop-pick-since-1972/

Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed Donald J. Trump for President of the United States on Sunday.

The Post-Gazette has not endorsed a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972.

They didn’t even endorse Ronald Reagan!

But today they chose Trump.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has not endorsed a Republican for president since 1972. Today they endorsed @realDonaldTrump based on: ✅Economy/Jobs

✅Trade

✅China Policy

✅Fracking/Energy

✅Keeping America Open

✅Supreme Court

✅Stamina for the Job #PA https://t.co/eFQsX4KBCQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2020

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board:

Let’s look at the Trump record: Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years. Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either party. Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten. Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope. Has Mr. Trump done enough for these struggling fellow citizens? No. But he recognized them. Maybe he was not articulate, but he recognized their pain. No one ever asked the American people, or the people in “flyover,” country, if they wanted to send their jobs abroad — until Mr. Trump. He has moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade. He has put America first, just as he said he would. He also kept his promise to appoint originalists to the Supreme Court of the United States. His third appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, is the best of all — a jurist whose mind and character and scholarship ARE first class. We hope she stands against both judicial and executive excess.

Read the entire thing here.

And here is President Trump’s crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday — one of his four campaign stops.

The red wave in Pennsylvania @OANN pic.twitter.com/Zxhpb1E0CH — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) October 31, 2020

