https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-black-lives-matter-crashes-north-carolina-polling-station-police-officers-respond-pepper-spray-video/

Black Lives Matter crashed an early voting station in North Carolina on Saturday the final day of early voting.

Police officers responded with pepper spray.

Of course, the media including CNN wants you to think these radical marchers at a polling station are the real victims.

It never stops.

TRENDING: HOLY CRAP! FAKE KAMALA GOT LOOMERED! –Laura Loomer Catches Kamala Harris BODY DOUBLE at Palm Beach Polling Place! (VIDEO -PHOTOS)

There are laws against politicking at polling stations for a reason.

Maybe CNN is not aware of this?

The #BLM and #antifa had a March to The polls in #NorthCarolina to try an intimidate voters and The #Police used Pepper spray to disperse the non compliant Crowd Today. #BattlegroundState pic.twitter.com/oignq1z08Y — boroparkhocker (@boroparkhocker) November 1, 2020

CNN reported:

According to a statement from the Graham Police Department, officers pepper sprayed the ground to disperse the crowd when the demonstration was deemed “unsafe and unlawful” due to unspecified “actions.” The “I Am Change” march was branded as a “march to the polls” where participants were encouraged to march in honor of Black people whose deaths have fueled protests over racial injustice, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin, among others, according to a flyer for the event. Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of numerous victims of police brutality, was scheduled to speak at the event, the flyer shows, along with Brooke Williams, George Floyd’s niece.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

