http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WQKcqPnUaNA/

Vice President Mike Pence stopped by Hickory, North Carolina, where President Trump is expected to hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. Eastern, and noted the “huge” crowd awaiting the president, as photos and videos show.

“Stopped by the Trump Rally in Hickory, NC—Hours to go before the Rally and already a Huge crowd awaiting President @realDonaldTrump! Great enthusiasm! Two more days for FOUR MORE YEARS! Let’s go get it done!” Pence said Sunday afternoon alongside photos of the crowd:

Stopped by the Trump Rally in Hickory, NC—Hours to go before the Rally and already a Huge crowd awaiting President @realDonaldTrump! Great enthusiasm! Two more days for FOUR MORE YEARS! Let’s go get it done! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AC4WdIuVS7 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 1, 2020

Line goes for at least half a mile outside of Hickory Regional Airport. President Trump expected to speak later today @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/OZvDPnhP7Y — Caitlyn Penter (@CaitlynWLOS) November 1, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds are already in line for the Trump rally in Rome, GA. Gates open at 5:30 and Trump is expected to speak at 8:30 tonight. @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/OQpRaHwWRt — Jayla Whitfield (@JaylaWhitfield) November 1, 2020

Huge crowd in Hickory, NC for the ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JzeIQDA3LU — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 1, 2020

People are lining up to watch @POTUS speak around 5:30pm tonight in Hickory, North Carolina. This is one of 5 stops the President is making today. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/5CB8vUhWlf — Katie Byrne (@thekatiebyrne) November 1, 2020

Look at this line in Hickory, NC and the doors aren’t even open yet! pic.twitter.com/3kVwNTiZ6l — Geekgirl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Geekgirl_tweets) November 1, 2020

Hickory, North Carolina is ready for President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CbuTLwVRkX — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 1, 2020

Sunday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by less than half a percentage point in the Old North State.

Trump’s stop in North Carolina will be his third of the day and will be followed by two more — one in Rome, Georgia, and the other in Opa-locka, Florida.

The president has continued to generate massive, enthusiastic crowds in the key swing states in the final stretch of the presidential race. His rally Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, attracted tens of thousands alone:

WOW, look at the crowd in Butler, PA for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/VF538jT9iF — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 1, 2020

Trump’s Butler crowd is unreal pic.twitter.com/bldM8WfrN7 — Antifa Movie dot Com (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2020

Similarly, thousands of supporters gathered in Michigan’s Macomb County and Iowa’s Dubuque in the cold to hear the president speak on Sunday:

“I’m standing up and this is one hell of a wind,” Trump says in Dubuque, Iowa on his 2nd of 5 maga rallies today. He says his teleprompters are blowing around so much they’re “useless.” Temps in Iowa today in the 30s with 19 mph winds. pic.twitter.com/UxVFdsI6qN — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

