Oh my – MSM could never let this one out.

The far-left media would never report this three days before an election even though it was certainly news worthy.

Yesterday in Butler, Pennsylvania in the cold, President Trump held a rally and 58,000 God and America loving Americans showed up to support the President.

A video of the Osprey’s arriving before the event from a friend of the Gateway Pundit:

Another friend, Rose Unplugged, shared in the pre-program before the President arrived and threw out some hats before getting started:

58,000!

