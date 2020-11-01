https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/if-you-recall-lady-gaga-performed-at-hillarys-final-rally-in-2016-and-now-lady-gaga-will-perform-at-joe-bidens-final-rally-in-2020/

The Biden campaign just announced that Lady Gaga will appear at the Dem nominee’s final rally on Monday in Pittsburgh:

It will be a drive-in event of some sort:

What a genius move. Finish off the campaign in the must-win state of Pennsylvania with a rich celebrity who is against fracking:

The Trump campaign calls it “perfect”:

And if you recall, Lady Gaga also performed at Hillary Clinton’s last rally in 2016:

LOL:

That ended in tears for Lady Gaga and other celebrities:

So, so close!

Bonus points for Lena Dunham’s appearance in the shot:

So, will history repeat itself? If so, we KNOW where Lady Gaga will be on Wednesday:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...