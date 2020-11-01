https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/if-you-recall-lady-gaga-performed-at-hillarys-final-rally-in-2016-and-now-lady-gaga-will-perform-at-joe-bidens-final-rally-in-2020/

The Biden campaign just announced that Lady Gaga will appear at the Dem nominee’s final rally on Monday in Pittsburgh:

Monday closer for @JoeBiden -“Lady Gaga to Join Joe Biden in Pittsburgh and John Legend to Join Kamala Harris in Philadelphia” — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) November 1, 2020

It will be a drive-in event of some sort:

The Biden Campaign announced that @ladygaga will join Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden at their Election Night Eve drive-in event in Pittsburgh. @KDKA https://t.co/lyMcX2uIva — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 1, 2020

What a genius move. Finish off the campaign in the must-win state of Pennsylvania with a rich celebrity who is against fracking:

Trump campaign blasts Biden for appearing with @ladygaga. “Nothing exposes Joe Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.,” @TimMurtaugh says — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 1, 2020

The Trump campaign calls it “perfect”:

Joe Biden is campaigning with an anti-fracking activist. Kamala Harris is campaigning with a “defund the police” activist. Perfect! https://t.co/dlywcpLRe1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2020

And if you recall, Lady Gaga also performed at Hillary Clinton’s last rally in 2016:

Lady Gaga performed at Hillary Clinton’s final event of the 2016 campaign in Raleigh, N.C. https://t.co/aZVCJ0WY1X — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 1, 2020

LOL:

That ended in tears for Lady Gaga and other celebrities:

LOL: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cher ‘Crying’ Backstage After Hillary Loss https://t.co/bSbt8IRYse — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 9, 2016

So, so close!

Bonus points for Lena Dunham’s appearance in the shot:

Lovin it up with the ladies.!!! GO HILLARY #vote if your polls are still open. @lenadunham pic.twitter.com/ZMUKQZHXla — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 9, 2016

So, will history repeat itself? If so, we KNOW where Lady Gaga will be on Wednesday:

Lady Gaga protests outside of Trump Tower after Hillary Clinton loses election https://t.co/B3aUMZAL0w pic.twitter.com/uKZfyOWPPD — billboard (@billboard) November 9, 2016

***

