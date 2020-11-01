https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-gets-confused-philadelphia-finnegan-bidens-grandma-video/

President Trump is correct when he says, “Joe Biden is shot.”

Joe Biden crawled out of his Delaware basement on Sunday and traveled 30 miles to Philadelphia for a “Souls to the Polls” event.

Biden got confused again and told a small group of people that he is a grandmother.

“I married a Philly girl and I am Finnegan Biden’s grandma,” Biden said looking at his granddaughter (Hunter’s daughter) before correcting himself. “That’s her grandma and I’m her grandpa.”

WATCH:

