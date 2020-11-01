https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-disgrace-catholic-faith-biden-heckled-leaves-delaware-church-video/

Joe Biden got heckled by a few people as he left church on Sunday.

Biden attended Sunday Mass at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Greenville, Delaware.

A few people waited for Biden to exit the back of the church to let him know how they felt about him.

“Joe, you’re a disgrace to the Catholic faith!” bystanders shouted as Biden left church.

Two waited for Biden to leave church and chanted “Joe, you’re a disgrace to the Catholic faith.” pic.twitter.com/6foOU3RjVu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 1, 2020

Last year a South Carolina priest denied Holy Communion to Joe Biden because “any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that,” Father Robert Morey said in an email to the Florence Morning News last year. He said that “as a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations. I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.

