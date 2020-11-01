https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/kamala-harris-is-selling-neo-marxism-two-days-before-the-election-i-think-i-know-why/

Progressivism is on the rise. It has been, technically speaking, for decades as America slowly sheds its conservative roots in favor of a post-modern and now a post-truth society. All the while, we’ve assumed their various pushes for Marxist ideas like single-payer healthcare, open borders, and government run economic systems like the Green New Deal were fits and starts towards their ultimate goal of pure authoritarian communism or, as some call it, Neo-Marxism.

But they’ve always said, “oh, no, this isn’t Marxism,” even when it was. Apparently, things have changed. Two days before the biggest election of our lifetimes, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris has put out a video describing her vision of a Neo-Marxist society. And she isn’t just describing it. She’s selling it.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Conventional wisdom tells us this was a huge mistake. Even if the country is limping to the left on many issues, we’re still a capitalist nation that believes in exceptionalism. Heck, most Democrats do not want to see the economic upheaval associated with Neo-Marxism, at least not wholesale. They don’t mind piecemeal offerings like Obamacare and perhaps a little sliver of the Green New Deal so they can get more tax credits on their Priuses, but “ending up in the same place,” as Harris called noted in her video, is not readily acceptable to moderate Democrats or Independents.

I think I know why. Before I go down a conspiratorial route, let’s look at a handful of facts. First, she doesn’t mention the campaign. This was all about an idea. Heck, she doesn’t say anything about Democrats, voting, her running mate, or even herself. She’s just selling the notion that equality and equity are not the same thing. “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”

It’s conspicuous that nobody in the campaign or Biden himself retweeted the video. That tells us something very important. This wasn’t intended for everyone. It was put out for a very specific audience. Who? My guess would be the Justice Democrats, but it could actually be an entity or organization higher up in the radical leftist food chain.

We’ve heard that many “Democratic-Socialists” as they’re called have been hoping to “guide” a Biden administration to the far left. Bernie Sanders is the only notable Democratic-Socialist who hasn’t come out and said it publicly. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and prominent radical strategists have all expressed an expectation that a Biden administration will be as “woke” as they want it to be. But they’ve been a bit less supportive the last couple of weeks. Sure, they’ll attack President Trump and Republicans, but they haven’t been pushing for voters to embrace the Biden-Harris ticket.

My conspiracy theory is that this group, whether it’s the Justice Democrats or someone else, has said they will not make a hard push to get their millions of supporters out to the polls unless they hear something concrete that embraces their Neo-Marxist ideology. They wanted something public that announces this ticket is woke, and this video is just the ticket. It’s the fodder they need in order to hold a Biden (and eventually a Harris) administration accountable to a pre-election promise. And while she did not offer a direct policy example, she pushed their talking points.

She said what they needed to hear and they will it as ammunition if a Biden-Harris administration gets out of line. It also allows them to justify the push to their own base, many of whom see no real difference between Biden and President Trump.

This is the clearest indicator we’ve seen in months that the radical left has strong influence over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Democratic-Socialists hold many of the cards Biden-Harris need. And they come at a price.

