Pop star Lady Gaga, who just recently released a video encouraging people to vote, dropped an especially cringey video on Saturday, featuring camo, a pick-up truck, and what looks like a can of beer, encouraging people in swing states to vote Joe Biden for president.

“Hey! This is Lady Gaga. I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” declares the pop singer, right after cracking open the can. “And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, or Arizona, I encourage you to vote, and if you have a friend that lives there, tell them to vote.”

Leaning against the pick-up truck, Lady Gaga reveals she’s “going to be in one of these states” on Monday, and encourages viewers to guess which one she’ll be visiting.

“Hint: I used to live there,” she remarks, and proceeds to take a sip from her drink, partially crush it with one hand, and then toss it — mostly full — to the ground. “Cheers!”

As it turns out, Lady Gaga will be visiting Pennsylvania, which she revealed after posting a picture of her younger self and a picture with Biden, declaring: “I LOVE THIS STATE.”

That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now! This place is filled with good hearted people—good hearted people that @JoeBiden loves. He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together. #vote #Biden pic.twitter.com/3Yo4XddYId — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Lady Gaga’s appearance seems to be part of the Biden campaign’s final push to rally voters to the polls in Pennsylvania, which played a key role in Trump’s electoral victory during the 2016 election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Right-leaning political pundits and commentators promptly mocked the pop star for the video.

This is Lady Gaga trying to appeal to Middle America. HOW DO YOU DO FELLOW PICK-UP TRUCK OWNERS I LIKE BEER TOO https://t.co/OmwNzlWcls — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 1, 2020

Lady Gaga’s impression of a normal person needs a lot of work. Probably because she’s never been around one in her whole life. https://t.co/t9nt1w0i1f — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 1, 2020

was this supposed to be cool or…. https://t.co/XUzo2ViY7r — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 1, 2020

The Biden campaign has over a dozen scheduled events for Pennsylvania the day before election day, with the Democratic nominee himself scheduled to appear in three events, including a canvassing event and two drive-in events in Pittsburgh. (Notably, the Pittsburg-Post Gazette just endorsed President Donald Trump, the first time the newspaper has endorsed a Republican for president since 1972.)

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden’s running mate, also has three events scheduled for Pennsylvania, as does Jill Biden, the former second lady. Doug Ehmhoff, Harris’ husband, has four events scheduled for the swing state.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden currently holds a 4-point lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. A recent Pennsylvania poll shows Trump ahead by 2 points, and a recent Trafalgar group poll showed Trump and Biden tied in the state.

Elections statistician Nate Silver wrote Saturday that, while major polling agencies will not likely release many new polls for swing states ahead of the election, Pennsylvania is likely “the one important exception,” and he expects more major polls to be out soon.

