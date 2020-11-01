https://www.foxnews.com/politics/klobuchar-reacts-court-ruling-minnesotans-dont-vote-by-mail

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said that in light of an 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling ordering Minnesota ballots received after Election Day to be segregated from other votes, she no longer wants people to vote by mail.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon had agreed to extend the deadline for accepting ballots to seven days after Election Day, but a lawsuit from two Republican presidential electors is challenging that. Now, ballots received after Tuesday will be set aside until a court determines whether they should be counted.

“We really are focused right now on making sure people can vote and we’re just telling them, don’t vote by mail anymore,” Klobuchar told “Fox News Sunday,” encouraging voters to vote by other means. “Take your ballot to a dropoff box, we’ve got plenty of them in Minnesota,” she added.

Klobuchar also reminded people that they can vote in person either through early voting or on Election Day.

“So we still feel really good about the voting in Minnesota. We are number one in the country nearly every presidential election for voting,” she said.

Klobuchar also said that Biden is performing well in her part of the country because of his economic policies.

“He is ahead in so many states in the Midwest,” she said, stating that Biden is “leading with manufacturing.”

The Minnesota senator did get tripped up, however, when she tried to downplay controversy over Biden’s recent statements about fracking.

“He has made very clear that he is not against fracking, he just wants to have safety rules in place,” Kllobuchar claimed.

Host Chris Wallace quickly reminded Klobuchar that Biden has specifically called for banning new fracking on federal land.

“That is correct,” Klobuchar acknowledged, “but we’re talking about existing fracking.”

Biden has been accused of wanting to eventually eliminate all fracking.

During a July 2019 Democratic debate, CNN’s Dana Bash asked him, “Just to clarify, would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?”

Biden’s response: “No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel.”

More recently, in a debate against President Trump Biden said the country would “transition” away from the oil industry.

