If you’ve spent any time on Twitter over the past couple of weeks you’ve noticed a new ‘feature’ they claim will stop the spread of misinformation. It’s this cute little ‘warning’ window that asks if you’d like to read the story before retweeting it on Twitter that says, ‘sometimes the headline doesn’t tell the whole story’.

In other words, they’ve made it more difficult in general to share stories like this one:

From @WSJopinion: Once voting ends, the political legal class will take over the show, writes @KimStrassel. May the best lawyer win. https://t.co/sowiKCZnwj — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 1, 2020

Even if it’s the author of the piece itself, like Kimberley Strassel.

I just got my first “headlines don’t tell the whole story” warning—on my own piece. Hey @jack i don’t need to be told to reread—i wrote the damn thing, and it is all factual. Just let me tweet. It is called free speech. https://t.co/R2Gn6NueSc — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 1, 2020

Censoring Kimberley on Kimberley’s own story … that’s peak Twitter.

Jacksplaining is the worst kind of mansplaining. — Dr. Life (@Judcarp) November 1, 2020

Stand up to censorship! The “vox populi” includes all types of voices. The people are smart and able to draw their own conclusions and act responsibly and accordingly! — Mark C. Dowis (@dowis_mark) November 1, 2020

Not according to Jack and his merry bunch of censor-happy harpies at Twitter. Only they should be able to decide what we do and don’t read.

Twitter has been on a tear, masking everything as “may contain offensive material.” Someone replied to a tweet with “Glory be to God” and THAT got flagged! — roy clevenger (@roy18977) November 1, 2020

We are seeing a lot of that, where tweets are marked ‘could be offensive’ but once you click them they say something like, ‘Amen’ or are just a bunch of emoji hearts and American flags.

Perhaps those things ARE offensive to the Twitter crew.

Thanks for fighting the good fight!! — brandon (@mediaworkman) November 1, 2020

Ok, @jack and @Twitter just put the final nail… in their coffin. Sell your remaining shares. — LetitiaGreen MBA MEd (@VaActiveAngels) November 1, 2020

It’s not free speech if you have to ask him permission to allow others to see it. — Fantasy Football Hall of Fame (@halloffame_icon) November 1, 2020

Let’s hope the country wins! — James Weathers (@JamesWeathers3) November 1, 2020

