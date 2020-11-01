https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/lindsey-graham-shocked-durham-probe-doesnt-lead-indictments/

By Chuck Ross

Daily Caller News Foundation

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday he will be “shocked” if a Justice Department probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation does not lead to more indictments.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham also said that John Durham, the U.S. attorney leading the investigation, will release a report on his findings after the election.

Graham also revealed that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 10.

“We’ve learned there was Russian collusion, but it was between the Clinton campaign and it was between Russia. Clinton and Russia, not Trump and Russia, and we learn that Crossfire Hurricane was the most corrupt investigation, maybe in the history of the FBI,” Graham told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Durham is all over this. After the election, you’re going to get a report and I’ll be shocked that people are not indicted.”

Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, is conducting a broad investigation of the FBI and other government agencies’ intelligence-gathering activities related to the Trump campaign in 2016.

The investigation has centered on the FBI’s decision to open a counterintelligence investigation into Trump campaign advisers in July 2016, as well as the bureau’s use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants during the probe.

Durham has also interviewed former CIA Director John Brennan about the spy agency’s assessment that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election specifically to help Donald Trump.

A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 to altering an email related to Carter Page.

Republicans had hoped for more indictments or a report from Durham before the election. Attorney General William Barr, who appointed Durham to oversee the investigation in March 2019, has said that the investigation has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barr has said in interviews that he believes that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.

In April 2020, he said that the evidence he has seen so far from the Durham investigation is “troubling.” He also said that he expected Durham to produce a report of the investigation, though he did not say whether it will be released publicly.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

