U.S. Attorney John Durham will release a report on his inquiry into the Russia investigation that will warrant indictments, according to a top Republican senator.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, insisted on Sunday that Durham’s team remains very active even as his investigation has fallen out of the spotlight after it became clear in recent weeks that there would not be any more developments before Election Day.

“It was Hillary Clinton in July trying to cook up a plan to link Trump to Russia in 2016. In September of 2016, she tried to attach Trump to Russia, to deal with her email problem to deflect,” Graham said on Fox News to host Maria Bartiromo, referring to an unverified Russian report on Clinton that was declassified.

“We’ve learned there was Russian collusion, but it was between the Clinton campaign, and it was between Russia,” the South Carolina Republican added on Sunday. “Clinton and Russia, not Trump and Russia, and we learned that Crossfire Hurricane was the most corrupt investigation, maybe in the history of the FBI. Durham is all over this. After the election, you’re going to get a report, and I’ll be shocked if people are not indicted.”

Graham was referring, in part, to Russia investigation documents declassified in October by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. They included handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan showing he briefed President Barack Obama in 2016 on an unverified Russian intelligence report claiming that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton planned on tying then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee to distract from her use of a private email server. An investigative referral was sent in September 2016 from the CIA to former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Operations Peter Strzok.

In response, Brennan said Ratcliffe’s “selective declassification” was “appalling.” The Obama spy chief and Trump critic is among those who have been interviewed by Durham’s team.

Clinton’s campaign hired Fusion GPS which had hired British ex-spy Christopher Steele, whose discredited dossier was relied upon to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against former Trump campaign associate Carter Page, who has denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged with any crimes.

Robert Mueller’s 2019 special counsel report concluded Russia interfered in 2016 in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” but “did not establish” any criminal conspiracy between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

Durham was tasked by Attorney General William Barr in the spring of 2019 to examine misconduct by federal law enforcement and intelligence officials surrounding the FBI’s investigation into ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. That review later turned into a criminal inquiry, which so far has led to one guilty plea with former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith admitting he fraudulently changed the wording of a CIA email to say that Page was “not a source” for the agency.

Trump and his supporters claim there was a government plot to sabotage his campaign and later his presidency orchestrated by Obama, and Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president who is now the Democratic presidential nominee.

Democrats and some national security veterans warned Barr could twist Durham’s investigation into an “October surprise,” but those concerns were allayed in early October when it was reported that the attorney general told Republicans not to expect a report before the Nov. 3 election. Timing is still critical as some Trump allies are worried Durham’s work will be buried in a Biden administration, and Biden has not been asked about or said how he would treat the inquiry as president.

Durham’s inquiry has reportedly grown to encompass a sprawling range of Trump-Russia controversies. The federal prosecutor from Connecticut is looking into the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane inquiry and the assembly of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian meddling, among other issues.

A top prosecutor from Durham’s team, Nora Dannehy, abruptly resigned in mid-September, after which Democrats demanded the Justice Department’s independent watchdog to open an “emergency investigation” into whether Barr, Durham, and others are taking steps to influence the 2020 election improperly, which Barr has repeatedly denied.

Ratcliffe announced in October that his office provided almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Justice Department in response to a document request by Durham, and he began the declassification of a 2018 Republican-led House Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference.