https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/marx-says-what-kamala-harris-promotes-communism-in-new-video/

With under 48 hours until the election, Kamala Harris tweeted a new video whose message is, “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place. Biden Harris 2020”:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

So her closing argument is communism?

So she’s openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

“Marx says what?”:

Literally, it’s Marxism:

People, total equality of outcome is what Marxists seek. It really is. #LiveNotByLies https://t.co/ZwmYLot2zL — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 2, 2020

Maybe team Trump hacked her account and sent it out:

Two days before the election, Kamala Harris tweets a video that endorses everyone ending up at the same place (equality of outcome), which is the goal of communism. Donald Trump couldn’t have written a better video for Harris to tweet out to moderates with under 48 hours to go. https://t.co/J3qDMBy3ET — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 2, 2020

“Probably the stupidest and most ideologically revealing thing you could tweet prior to an election”:

Probably the stupidest and most ideologically revealing thing you could tweet prior to an election, but I can at least appreciate the transparency of their radicality. https://t.co/7KhcLSChIN — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) November 2, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

