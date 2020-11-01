https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/marx-says-what-kamala-harris-promotes-communism-in-new-video/

With under 48 hours until the election, Kamala Harris tweeted a new video whose message is, “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place. Biden Harris 2020”:

So her closing argument is communism?

“Marx says what?”:

Literally, it’s Marxism:

Maybe team Trump hacked her account and sent it out:

“Probably the stupidest and most ideologically revealing thing you could tweet prior to an election”:

