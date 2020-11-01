https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-line-donald-trump-macomb-county-michigan-president-trumps-first-rally-5-states-sunday/

There is a MASSIVE CROWD lined up in Macomb County Michigan to see President Trump on Sunday.

THOUSANDS are lined up to see historic President Donald Trump.

President Trump is holding FIVE RALLIES in FIVE STATES on Sunday!

President Trump has rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida — ALL ON SUNDAY!

Macomb County is a huge swing county in Michigan.

