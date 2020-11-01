https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-line-donald-trump-macomb-county-michigan-president-trumps-first-rally-5-states-sunday/

There is a MASSIVE CROWD lined up in Macomb County Michigan to see President Trump on Sunday.

THOUSANDS are lined up to see historic President Donald Trump.

President Trump is holding FIVE RALLIES in FIVE STATES on Sunday!

Today’s setup outside Michigan Stars Sports Center. Folks entering were given hand warmers and masks. Trump held a rally inside the sports complex in 2018, when he spurned the White House correspondents dinner in Washington DC to go to the other Washington in Macomb Co. pic.twitter.com/UMRlOEwvwo — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) November 1, 2020

President Trump has rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida — ALL ON SUNDAY!

President Trump will hold a rally in Macomb, MI AT 11am EST today. After that: Dubuque, IA 1pm CST Hickory, NC 530pm EST Rome, GA 830pm EST Opa locks, FL 11pm ESTI All rallies are carried by OAN. Rallies can be viewed online at:https://t.co/u7rlNYtNP4 VRA — VRA (@varepall) November 1, 2020

Macomb County is a huge swing county in Michigan.

Macomb county is one of the largest “swing” counties in MI, that voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 and broke for Trump in 2016 2/ pic.twitter.com/erBQNCjWUQ — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) October 31, 2020

