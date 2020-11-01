https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/01/maxine-waters-calls-black-trump-voters-shameful-says-she-will-never-ever-forgive-them-n1112701

Rep. Maxine Waters of California appeared on “The Joe Madison Show” on SiriusXM on Friday, and called black voters who plan to vote for President Donald Trump “shameful.”

“I don’t even know where any blacks would be coming from that would be voting for Trump,” she said. “It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump. I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know why it is on their minds.”

Waters also seemed to express a lack of confidence in the polls. “But if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again,” she said. “This country would go backward. The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog-whistling to the right-wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they are coming alive. They are emboldened because they have a leader.”

“He’s a racist,” Waters continued. “He does not have any appreciation for black people and black women in particular.”

That’s amusing, considering he’s done more for black America that the first black president, Barack Obama, ever did.

“He talked about us so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad. He talked about Cummings so bad. He has no respect for us,” she continued, apparently equating the criticism of any black person for any reason to being racist by default. Apparently we’re supposed to pretend that John Lewis and Elijah Cummings served their poor, crime-ridden districts well?

Of course, Waters wasn’t finished. “He is not doing anything for us. For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terribly mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.”

Like many Democrats, Maxine Waters is scared of independent-thinking black voters who don’t automatically support the Democratic Party that has failed them for decades. Polls have shown that Trump’s support amongst African Americans has gone up during his presidency, and could make the difference on Election Day.

“They will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families and to their communities and to their mothers and their grandmothers,” Waters added.

