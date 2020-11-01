https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-rips-democrat-run-cities-boarding-businesses-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat-run cities are boarding up businesses because they fear “if you don’t choose the left’s chosen candidate, we will send the left out to attack you,” says White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Major cities across the U.S. are bracing for unrest at the least — and riots and looting at the worst following the election, the most divisive in decades.

More than three out of four Americans (77%) are concerned that violence will break out, according to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Retail stores in cities like Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, Washington, and Washington, D.C. have boarded-up glass doors and windows as Election Day approaches.

“What does that say to you about the state of America in 2020 that if a certain candidate is elected or reelected, people are going to, you know, rather than vote to impact change, they’re going to try to break a window?” Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy asked McEnany.

“Notice what those cities have in common,” she replied. “They’re all Democrat cities,” she said, adding that that’s “all the proof you need that the left should not be given federal power.”

“They’re saying if you don’t choose the left’s chosen candidate, we will send the left out to attack you,” said McEnany. “That’s as close to extortion as you can get, and Joe Biden has the power to say, ‘Stand down,’ to the mob. Will he do it?”

“We deserve the great American tradition of democracy, of peaceful elections, of accepting the vote of the American people, but the boarded-up windows, the closed down stores tell you all you need to know about the modern American left,” said McEnany. “The violence is unacceptable, and they are not deserving of federal power,” she continued.

In New York City, “stores in Soho, Midtown, and other parts of Manhattan have already fortified their glass windows with plywood,” the New York Post reported. “Shops including Chanel on Spring Street in Soho, Levi’s and Gucci in the neighborhood and others along Greene Street like Dior have taken those precautions.”

“Also boarded up were chain stores such as Staples, Ann Taylor, and a Bed Bath & Beyond in Chelsea, as well as the iconic Macy’s flagship in Herald Square,” the Post reported. “High-end Manhattan retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Bergdorf Goodman and Tourneau have also boarded up their storefronts.”

McEnany was also asked on the show if Trump is planning to declare victory too early.

“So, Kayleigh, how about people making this story a big deal that the president kind of kicked to the curb,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “and that is that he’s going to declare a premature victory he’s going to see things trending in the right way, he’s going to call a press conference … Anything like that been drawn up, anything like that been talked about?”

McEnany said: “No, what that is is the Joe Biden crowd, knowing that they are on the brink of defeat, making things up and peddling it in the press. This president is prepared to win resoundingly, we believe that we’re actually going to pick up states, the numbers are looking good.”

