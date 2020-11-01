https://www.dailywire.com/news/melania-trump-hits-campaign-trail-accuses-biden-of-delivering-wishful-thinking-from-his-basement

First lady Melania Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday evening for President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, delivering remarks during which she hit the Democrats and the media, as well as Democratic nominee Joe Biden himself for suggesting he could do a better job as president.

“Joe Biden says he could do a better job leading our great nation. Apparently, when you hide in a basement, you feel safe communicating your wishful thinking,” said Melania Trump, after accusing Democrats and the media of spending “almost the same amount of time and energy” on impeachment as fighting COVID-19.

The first lady also hit Biden for his “dark winter” comment from the presidential debate, and said it wasn’t “the statement of a leader.” She also said that Biden wants to “make us hide in fear in our basements, rather than work” together to find “lasting solutions.”

“When my husband talks about the future, it is filled with [continuous] possibility and forward thinking,” she said.

At yet another point in the speech, Melania Trump hit at the mainstream media for choosing “gossip and anonymous sources over substance,” and accused them of giving the American public a distorted image of the president.

“They continue to do so today,” said Melania Trump, all the while continuing to benefit “from his strong economy, national security, and safer borders.” She also smacked the media and Democrats for wasting “American time and taxpayer dollars on the Russian hoax, then the sham impeachment,” before asking: “When will it stop?”

Despite some remarks hammering Biden, Democrats, and the media, the first lady’s speech also featured comments about optimism and appeals to the American spirit.

During one portion of the speech, Trump said her husband was looking forward, and in doing so, was demonstrating America’s willingness to “rise to any challenge and overcome any hurdle.” She said this value is what sets Americans apart from the world.

“It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to restore [and] promise of our future,” said the first lady later in the speech.

She also emphasized the importance of following CDC guidelines as the holiday season approaches, which she warned has been filled with “feelings of loneliness and uncertainty” for many people, and that those people weren’t alone.

“We’ve started this challenging journey together, and we will not stop working until we have found a vaccine or effective treatment for everyone,” said Trump.

“COVID-19 is not a partisan issue. In a time when unity and leadership is vital, the Democrats want to project feelings of fear and doubt, purely for political reasons. Shame on anyone who casts doubt on the potential effectiveness of a vaccine just because it would come under my husband’s leadership,” she added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

