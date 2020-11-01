https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-i-dont-think-a-majority-of-americans-are-proud-at-this-moment

Michael Moore believes that President Donald Trump’s ultra-patriotic pitch to Americans in swing states such as Michigan will fall on deaf ears because a majority of Americans do not share in the same pride.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, Moore was asked to share his thoughts on what issue matters the most to the people in a state like Michigan. Michiganders, and Americans overall, are simply “tired” of Trump, according to Moore.

“I think what’s at the top of the list is that people are tired. They’re really tired because they’re, first of all, fighting off a virus that has every intention of killing you if it can,” said Moore. “So that’s been scary enough for these last 10 months.”

“But I think that they’re tired of the behavior of Donald Trump. Who wants a president, regardless of what your politics are, that has 25,000 confirmed lies?” he continued. “Who wants that? How proud are we as Americans? There he is. he plays that song, ‘I’m proud to be an American,’ every time he takes the stage, and I don’t think the majority of Americans are proud at this moment.”

On the issue of being American compared to the rest of the world, Moore said that other countries now “pity” the United States because of its lack of universal healthcare, citing how the pandemic killed jobs linked to employer healthcare.

“Do you realize the rest of the world — first, they laughed at us, and now they pity us? And they feel really, really bad that we have to suffer through this,” said Moore. “So, I think what’s going to happen this week, I hope, is that the American people have just seen and had enough with this. And there are serious issues we need to deal with — first the coronavirus, and secondly the economy, jobs.”

“How many millions lost their employer-based health insurance? You know that great employer-based health insurance? So much better to have that,” he continued. “As soon as 40 million people lost their jobs, 40 million people are cut right off from their health care, which should be a human right — not something connected to your job because if your job goes, that goes. You’re in deep trouble, especially if there’s a pandemic going on.”

Despite Moore’s confidence about Trump’s downfall during his MSNBC interview, he expressed worry last week when he said that people should not believe Joe Biden’s strong polling numbers.

“Trump has tightened virtually every one of these swing states to the point where—what are they saying this morning? … ‘Biden’s five points ahead in Wisconsin… maybe three [to five] points ahead in Florida, two points ahead in Arizona.’ Listen, don’t believe these polls, first of all,” Moore said. “And second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter is very suspicious of the Deep State calling them and asking them who they’re voting for.”

Moore advised people to cut any lead that Biden has in half so that they can be within the four-point margin of error.

“So it is not an accurate count. I think the safe thing to do—this is not scientific, I’m just saying from my experience of being a Michigander—whatever they’re saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half, right now, in your head. Cut it in half, and now you’re within the four-point margin of error. That’s how close this is! That’s how desperately close this is!” he stressed.

