https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/mollie-hemingway-and-other-conservatives-drag-wolf-blitzer-for-this-tweet-on-boarded-up-businesses-ahead-of-the-election/

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer isn’t happy that businesses in D.C. and around the country are boarding-up ahead of Tuesday’s election.

It’s “So sad!”:

FFS, what a take! Here’s Mollie Hemingway setting him straight:

Has he not watched his own network’s coverage this summer?

We have months of this s*it getting justified as collateral damage to the “mostly peaceful protests”:

And now he’s shocked that business are preparing for more of it?

Keep in mind, it’s the media narrative over the past 4 years that has portrayed him as a less than the legitimate president:

And if Trump loses, you won’t see his supporters looting stores and such:

In short, Wolf and his colleagues did this:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...