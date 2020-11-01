https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/mollie-hemingway-and-other-conservatives-drag-wolf-blitzer-for-this-tweet-on-boarded-up-businesses-ahead-of-the-election/

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer isn’t happy that businesses in D.C. and around the country are boarding-up ahead of Tuesday’s election.

It’s “So sad!”:

I never thought I would see so many buildings here in the nation’s capital boarded-up on the eve of a presidential election in anticipation of possible unrest. And it’s not just in DC. It’s happening in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country. So sad! pic.twitter.com/fmPnUBbr8T — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2020

FFS, what a take! Here’s Mollie Hemingway setting him straight:

I know we all know that this is not happening because of Trump supporters but kind of weird how elites have normalized leftist political violence in America in such a short period of time. https://t.co/BBdY0ilLCU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2020

Has he not watched his own network’s coverage this summer?

Watching a CNN anchor lament the ongoing riots is like watching Godzilla go, “Oh my gosh, oh no, Tokyo is all ruined now.” https://t.co/sMjGYtfNBZ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 1, 2020

We have months of this s*it getting justified as collateral damage to the “mostly peaceful protests”:

Weird … such odd behavior for the mostly peaceful protests we have seen! pic.twitter.com/qvaH6lWTY9 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 1, 2020

And now he’s shocked that business are preparing for more of it?

For months your network called smoldering ruins in formerly great US cities the result of “mostly peaceful” protests. It was a lie. #MockShock https://t.co/WuydL0y5Ne — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) November 1, 2020

Keep in mind, it’s the media narrative over the past 4 years that has portrayed him as a less than the legitimate president:

CNN downplayed riots as peaceful protests and perpetuated abject lies for four years against @realDonaldTrump, portraying him as an illegitimate president… as a fascist and wannabe king. Look in a mirror, @wolfblitzer. You’re a big reason for the boarded up buildings. https://t.co/kJwZKlHHpV — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 1, 2020

And if Trump loses, you won’t see his supporters looting stores and such:

And it won’t be Republicans doing the rioting and looting https://t.co/4z0VUxWGpx — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 1, 2020

In short, Wolf and his colleagues did this:

