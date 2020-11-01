https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/01/must-keep-customers-names-michigan-gov-biden-campaign-show-the-kind-of-coronavirus-related-power-dems-are-after/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) updated coronavirus restrictions for her state provide a glimpse into the kind of executive power that elected Democrats seem comfortable with implementing.

One of the updated policies for Michigan is that: “All dine-in establishments must keep customers’ names and phone numbers for contact-tracing purposes, starting Monday.”

Recently, Whitmer told residents of her state that if they are tired of the lockdowns, they should vote for Biden.

Lest anyone think this kind of Democrat power seizure would remain only at the state level, the Joe Biden campaign is indicating that locking down the entire nation is “on the table.”

At least Democrats are making it clear to voters what kind of authority they will attempt to wield if elected.

