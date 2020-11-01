https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/president-calls-on-facebook-to-restore-supporters-page-banned-days-before-election/

A private Facebook group with nearly 30,000 members was removed without warning or explanation on Saturday, just a few days before the election. The group, New Jersey Women for Trump, has started a new page for now but is reaching out to both Facebook as well as local legislators to see if they can get their page back in time to make an impact on Tuesday.

On Saturday morning there were more than 29,000 members in a private Facebook group for New Jersey women who support President Trump — and by Saturday afternoon the group was gone.

Priscilla Confrey, co-director of New Jersey Women For Trump, says Facebook did not send her any notifications about the removal or explain why the group was removed. Facebook did not immediately respond to an inquiry from NJ Advance Media about the removal.

Facebook does affix warning labels on posts they deem problematic, and Confrey says in the last two weeks Facebook had flagged certain posts, including those related to COVID-19. When that happens, Confrey said she simply deletes those post rather than have them appear.

“People are really, really mad,” Confrey says. “When you have that many people and they’re shut down, they feel silenced.”

She said she’s sent several emails to Facebook asking for an explanation and for the group to be reinstated. She’s also reaching out to legislators.

The President Tweeted the story, calling on the social media giant to restore the page.

This is tech tyranny. The Silicon Valley oligarchs and their leftist minions will do whatever it takes to remove President Trump from the White House. But the grassroots in America can stop them on Tuesday.

