https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/nobody-cares-celebrities-explain-dont-talk-politics/

(FOX NEWS) — Many celebrities have endorsed either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Few stars, on the other hand, have made a conscious choice to never talk about politics whether it be this election or previous ones.

Kevin Hart, Dolly Parton, Danica Patrick and Josh Duhamel are among entertainers who have chosen to focus their energy on their careers rather than get into a blue-versus-red debate.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

