Crooked politicians are OUTRAGED that the Trump Campaign is not letting them get away with their Dirty Tricks.

Dirty liberals are not used to getting pushback on their criminal intentions.

But President Trump is not your average Republican.

President Trump confronts the corruption and fights back!

GOP official in PA slams the Trump campaign after they asked for: “names of people who transport ballots & voting machines once polls close, the names of people who have access to the ballots afterward & the precise locations where the ballots are stored”https://t.co/2mWFlXh4EB — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) November 1, 2020

The Washington Post is very upset with this development!

The Trump campaign sought highly sensitive information about voting security measures in at least one Pennsylvania county this week, alarming the head commissioner, who said he wasn’t comfortable responding to the request. In an email sent Tuesday and later reviewed by The Washington Post, the Trump campaign asked officials in Cumberland County for the names of people who transport ballots and voting machines once polls close, the names of people who have access to the ballots afterward, and the precise locations where the ballots are stored, including room numbers. The bullet-point questionnaire, sent from a campaign volunteer’s Gmail account, also sought answers on more generic issues such as where ballots are counted and whether information is wiped from voting machines.

