In the homestretch of the 2020 presidential election, the Biden campaign let the former vice president out of the basement just long enough to completely confuse his supporters with yet another strange speech about … well, the world may never know what he was talking about.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “News and Why it Matters,” attempted to translate Joe’s bizarre comment, which sounded something like: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

Watch the video below to help Sara figure out what Biden might have been saying:

