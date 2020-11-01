https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/omg-trump-cant-stop-laughing-michigan-showing-epic-video-laughing-freezing-cold-snowy-rally/

President Trump held 4 massive rallies on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Then after only a few hours of sleep President Trump was back on stage in Michigan at 11 AM.

This 40 degree snowy rally is President Trump’s first stop today!

He has four more rallies planned today!

Trump did 4 rallies yesterday, got back to the WH around 11pm, and he is already on stage outside Detroit this morning in 40-degree weatherhttps://t.co/bV2cQKVMee — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2020

TRENDING: Officials OUTRAGED After Trump Campaign Asks for Names of People Transporting Ballots and Locations of Where Ballots Are Stored and Counted

But the snow and cold could not stop President Trump!

Then at one point President Trump couldn’t stop laughing after showing his epic video and laughing about the freezing cold weather.

He is cracking up again! 😂 I seriously can’t get enough of Trump laughing over my video. pic.twitter.com/ygrnbTjsLy — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) November 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

