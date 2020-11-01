https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/election-eve-trump-and-biden-make-final-appeals-swing-state-voters?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On the eve of Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday return to the handful of states that will largely determine the outcome of their fiercely-contested race and make their closing appeals to voters.

Trump, whose rally Sunday night in Florida stretched past midnight, will keep a tight schedule. The president will hold five rallies across four states – Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump won all four in 2016 and needs them again to get 270 Electoral College votes to win reelection.

Biden, a former vice president and senator, will make his case to voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Biden holds a narrowing lead in four of the five states on the final day campaign tour, with Trump holding a slight edge in Ohio, according to RealClearPolitics poll averages.

The race has been among the unusual in U.S. history as a result of the pandemic, which significantly limited conventions, rallies, get-out-the voter efforts and essentially every aspect of a typical presidential election cycle.

The candidates’ respective policies on how to address the deadly, economically devastating virus has also been a major part of the campaigns and a big voter concern.

Trump will begin Monday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, followed by a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania – Biden’s birthplace.

Trump will then proceed to Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump visits will be the third and fourth time , respectively, inside of a week that the two swing states.

He spent much of Saturday campaigning in Pennsylvania, which has a crucial 20 Electoral College votes.

Biden and his camp also are focusing their attention on Pennsylvania, where the candidate will spend most of Monday. In the evening, he will travel to Cleveland to make his final argument to Ohio voters.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit three states on Monday, beginning in Pennsylvania, followed by Wisconsin, then on to Michigan, where he will join the president at the final Make America Great Again Victory rally.

Biden running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris will on Monday hold several voter-mobilization events in Pennsylvania.

