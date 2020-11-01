https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oomf-joe-biden-tells-philly-crowd-got-eagles-jacket-except-not-blue-hen/

Joe Biden was campaigning in Philly today screaming at cars.

During the event Joe Biden told the Philadelphia crowd he was wearing his Eagles jacket.

Except that it wasn’t. It was his Blue Hens jacket.

Whatever, they’re both birds, right?

BIDEN: “I was very happy to have the moniker of being PA's third senator. I married a Philly girl, by the way. And I’ve got my Eagles jacket on." He is wearing a Delaware Blue Hens jacket.

pic.twitter.com/nOs5FfWo9Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Oomf! Joe Biden Tells Philly Crowd “I Got My Eagles Jacket On” …Except It’s Not. It’s a Blue Hen appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

