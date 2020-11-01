https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/numbers-looking-good-fired-president-trump-534-late-night-rally-ready-5-rallies-today/

This man is A MACHINE!

On Saturday President Trump held 4 separate rallies in Pennsylvania!

President Trump held rallies in Bucks County at 1:30 p.m., followed by rallies in Reading at 2:30 p.m., in Butler at 5:30 p.m., and in Montoursville at 8 p.m.

The crowd in Butler, PA was truly AMAZING!
The estimate was 57 thousand!

After his 4th rally at 8 PM in Montoursville President Trump called it a day.

But President Trump was up at 5:34 AM and ready to get back out and hit the campaign trail!

President Trump is making 5 stops in 5 states today!

** Macomb, MI AT 11am EST today. After that:
** Dubuque, IA 1pm CST
** Hickory, NC 530pm EST
** Rome, GA 830pm EST
** Opa locks, FL 11pm ESTI

At 5:34 President Trump tweeted this out before his busy day:

