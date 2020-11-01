https://www.dailywire.com/news/pa-dem-attorney-general-boasts-if-they-count-all-pa-votes-trump-will-lose

On Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, looked into his crystal ball and prognosticated that if all the votes are counted in Pennsylvania in the presidential election, President Trump would lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. He then encouraged people to “ignore the noise” and “vote!”

Shapiro wrote, “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Shapiro was responding to a story in the Philadelphia Inquirer that attacked Trump, stating, “Trump continued to baselessly sow doubt about an electoral process already well underway and set to reach its climax Tuesday, amid fears of political violence and a president who has refused to commit to accepting the results.”

The Inquirer continued, “We may not know who won the presidency Tuesday night, and the ‘lead’ may swing from one candidate to the other — more than once. That’s not fraud, that’s not the election being stolen, it’s just the votes being counted over time. Some results could take days, or weeks if there are court challenges.”

Shapiro insisted that he and his cohorts have “protected voting rights.” He told The Washington Post: “We have a sitting president who’s actively trying to undermine this election. He’s doing that because he knows that if all legal eligible votes are counted, he’s more likely than not going to come out on the losing side here in Pennsylvania.”

The Post reported, “As of now, more than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested in the state, while just over 2 million have been returned — leaving nearly a million outstanding. ‘We just don’t know’ what’s going on with those ballots right now, Shapiro said. But he professed confidence that ultimately, Democrats will prevent both the invalidation of those ballots — and any broader scheme Trump might try. ‘I’m confident we’ll win again,’ Shapiro said.”

The leftist ACLU explained that some criminals can vote in Pennsylvania, writing:

In Pennsylvania, a criminal conviction does not stop you from voting. You can vote if: You are on probation or parole. You are living in a halfway house. (Must vote with an absentee ballot and cannot use the address of the halfway house as your registration address. Must use previous or future address.) You are in jail awaiting trial. (Must vote with an absentee ballot.) You are currently incarcerated for a misdemeanor conviction. (Must vote with an absentee ballot.) You are under house arrest. (Must vote with an absentee ballot)[.]

The Daily Wire reported on Thursday:

Thousands of voters in Butler County, Pennsylvania, have complained that they have yet to receive their ballots in the mail less than a week before Election Day. Local officials have “pulled out all the stops” in their attempt to ensure that each voter is allowed to cast their ballot, Butler County’s Elections Director Aaron Sheasley told Fox News on Thursday. “We are 100% focused on making sure that everybody gets their ballots and that they are able to get them back to us in time to be counted for the election.” Of the 40,000 ballots sent out, approximately 21,300 have been returned, but officials claim that thousands of Butler County residents have phoned in or emailed to claim their ballot has yet to arrive. Around 40 people have been tasked with handling the issues, including deputy sheriffs who are delivering ballots to those who are incapable of voting in-person.

