https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/philadelphia-mayor-says-counting-mail-ballots-will-easily-take-several?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is warning residents that mail-in ballot counting after Election Day “will easily take several days.”

Kenney made the announcement in an open letter to voters in which Lisa Deeley, the chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, assured voters that the mail-in ballot counting “process and procedures favor no party or group.”

Pennsylvania, with its 20 Electoral College votes, is critical to either President Trump of Democratic challenger Joe Biden winning the election – with Philadelphia a large, Democratic stronghold in the swing state.

The letter also stated that mail-in ballots, expected this year in record-breaking numbers, cannot be counted in Pennsylvania until Election Day, according to Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

